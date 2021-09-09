Carroll Academy football coach Bo Milton has been looking for a certain attitude from his team this season.

He found it in the second half on Friday night against Magnolia Heights.

After falling behind early, the Rebels used a shutdown defense and took an 18-7 win over the Chiefs on Friday night.

The Rebels improve to 2-1 on the season and will host Clinton Christian on Friday night.

After losing to rival Kirk last week, Milton was anxious to see how his team would respond this week.

“I thought our kids played really hard coming off last week and laid it on the line,” Milton said. “It was a good win for our program against a Class 5A school. I told them we are going to get everybody’s best game. They don’t have a lot of depth but they have some good-looking kids. I think we just wore them down. Our kids are used to playing four quarters and never coming off the field.”

The Rebels got an early interception from Maddox Carpenter that stopped Magnolia Heights on their first drive.

But after a Carroll punt, the Chiefs hit an 88-yard touchdown pass down and hit the PAT to go up 7-0.

The Rebels got another interception from Landon Grantham to stall another Magnolia Heights drive.

The Chiefs were driving again early in the second quarter when Noah Beck intercepted a Magnolia Heights pass in the end zone and returned to 103 yards for a touchdown. Carpenter ran in the two-point conversion and Carroll led 8-7, a score that held until halftime.

“I thought defensively, we played really, really well,” Milton said. “We had our backs against the wall a lot in the first half. They hit the one big play on us in the first half and they moved the ball on us. But I thought we weathered the storm better than we did last week. Our offense started clicking and our defense played lights out in the fourth quarter.”

The Rebels extended the lead early in the third quarter when Magnolia Heights snapped the ball over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a Carroll safety and a 10-8 lead.

The Carroll offense started to find a rhythm as they put together an eight-play drive, a 10-play drive and then an 86-yard, 12-play drive that ended with a 2-yard run by Carpenter. Lofton Holly ran in the two-point conversion and Carroll led 18-7.

“It was just a good defensive game and you don’t see those anymore,” Milton said. “We just kept on pounding away at them and those one and two yard runs turned to five and six yards and then eight to 10 yards. We got win our double wing and nasty slot and found something we liked and stuck with it. We just sort of hung around and made plays in the fourth quarter to win the game.”

The Rebels had 186 yards rushing and just 8 passing for 194 yards of total offense.

Maddox Carpenter led the offense with 94 yards on 16 carries while Lofton Holly had 49 yards on eight carries. Mathis Beck had 25 yards on 13 carries.

On defense, Mathis Beck had a big game with nine tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. Carpenter had seven tackles, two for a loss and one interception. Noah Beck also had an interception and three tackles while Landon Grantham also had an interception.

This week’s game

The schedule finally gets a little easier for the Rebels this week as they host Clinton Christian.

Clinton is 3-1 on the season, beating Hillcrest 43-0 and Amite 45-26. They also have a forfeit win over Central Holmes but lost 54-18 to Adams County Christian last week.

“They are struggling a bit and got beat by Adams Christian pretty bad,” Milton said. “I know they have some good athletes on film. We played them in a jamboree last year so we know a little bit about them. We just have to do what we do.”