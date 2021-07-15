Most coaches protect their quarterbacks at all costs.

But J.Z George coach Rusty Smith said that’s a hard thing to do with Jordun Normal. And that’s what he likes about his senior quarterback, making him one of the top players to watch this upcoming season.

“He is really physical for his size,” Smith said. “Most times when you run a quarterback, they might not try to duck their shoulder and run over a linebacker but he will. He’s not scared to tuck his shoulder. You don’t want to do that all the time but sometimes I feel like they baby too many of these quarterbacks.”

Last year, Normal passed for 1,093 yards and 13 touchdowns while running for four touchdowns. Smith said he was impressed with Normal last season and his ability to throw the football.

“We weren’t running very good early in the season so we had to throw it a bunch,” Smith said. “He had almost 1,100 yards passing which I thought wasn’t bad for small ball. He is doing this summer. From the spring on, he hasn’t missed a day. I can say that, he shows up and works. And we went no-huddle last year and that was a lot for him to learn but I thought he handled it really well.”

Smith said Normal made a lot of plays with his feet last year.

“He is real elusive,” Smith said. “He will make some plays with his feet, scrambling around. He scored several touchdowns in the spring just where we were running something to the right and they were coming after him and he would spin around and make a play with his feet. Sometimes it’s not just running but giving his receivers time to get open. He did a good job with that last year.”

Normal said he enjoyed being the quarterback, which was more like a teacher on the field.

“I feel comfortable with the football in my hands,” Normal said. “Ever since Coach Smith came, I feel comfortable with everything that we are doing. We have everything going right and going smooth. The quarterback has to be the leader of the offense and the whole team really. Once you get on the field, I’m like a teacher in the classroom. I have got to put people in the right spots and get them to where they need to be. I am supposed to know all of that. It’s like being a teacher. You have to know a lot of things to be a teacher and it’s the same way being a quarterback. It’s just not an easy position to play.”

On defense, Normal had four interceptions and 48 tackles. He was also named a District 2-2A Super 22 cornerback last year.

“He has strictly been playing corner for us,” Smith said. “He is good about getting his hands on somebody and not just giving them a free release. He’s one of those guys that will be all over you at corner. In the spring game, he took an Ethel receiver and had him past us on the sidelines. They can’t run the route if they are on the sidelines.”

And when he’s on the defensive side of the ball, Normal said he only has one thing in mind.

“I like corner best because I’m an aggressive player on defense. When we get on defense, everything that is on my mind is getting to the ball and getting the ball. I guess you would say that I’m a ball hog. But I just want the ball in my hands. And when I’m on defense I have to go get it, however I can.”

As far as college, Normal is getting some attention from several junior colleges. Normal said Northeast is recruiting him as a cornerback while Northwest is recruiting him as an athlete.

“I think he has a chance to play some college ball, especially on defense,” Smith said. “He has had some folks talk to him as well. He’s a tough kid and a really good athlete who like contact. He has got a lot better about showing up and working hard. That might not have been the case last year but he has realized that it’s important to be here and work every day to get better every day.”

Normal said he would like play college football and pursue a degree in business.

“I want to be a travel agent,” Normal said. “A person a follow on Instagram and I see her going places I have never seen before. I like different environments and don’t want to be in the same environment all of the time. I like seeing stuff I have never seen before.”

Smith said he has seen Normal grow and mature a lot in the last year and thinks that it will serve him well this season.

“He has matured a lot in the last year,” Smith said. “He has becoming more a leader for us. He is not scared to throw the ball and I’m not scare to call the play. I have been places and have kids where you would call a certain route because the quarterback couldn’t throw it. But I have full confidence in Jordun.”