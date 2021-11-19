Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies discovered two bodies in the Avalon area of Carroll County Friday morning.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, Kierra Lasha Johnson, 20, of Coffeeville and TraDarrian Dwight Crump, 20, of Grenada were found dead just off Highway 7 in the Avalon area. The two died from gunshot wounds to the head in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, Walker said.

Walker said Johnson had not been seen since late Wednesday evening, and her mother reported her missing to the Coffeeville Police Department early Friday morning.

“Family members had her phone pinged,” Walker said. “And the Coffeeville Police contacted me.”

Law enforcement officers from Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Leflore County Sheriff’s Department, and Coffeeville Police Department discovered the couple at approximately 10:30 a.m. and launched an investigation into their deaths. Johnson and Crump were involved in a romantic relationship, which investigators believe led to their deaths.

In a release from the department: “Sheriff Walker and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office send their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, and requests that our citizens remember these families in their prayers as well.”