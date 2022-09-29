Anyone who is a member of the Facebook group “You Know You’re from Mississippi When...” knows exactly who Jerry D. Thompson is. The followers of that group have been reading the down home stories of Mr. Thompson for quite a while. We all know about his brother, John Barry, and the tales he tells on his wife, Pam. Poor Pam.

For those of you who are not familiar with these tales from this North Mississippi storyteller, come on and see Hill Fire: Unyielding and experience some of them live on stage. You’ll find out what happened

to Willie’s store-bought teeth and what kind of critter has awakened the entire family in the middle of the night. There is even a tale about a deaf squirrel dog and a chicken hawk that keeps getting after

Uncle Preston’s chickens. It makes no difference if you know who these people are or not. These stories will make you fall out of your seat laughing or crying or both.

Join us as MCAC presents the 2022-23 season of Hill Fire on October 1, 2, 6, and 8. Evening shows start at 7pm and the Sunday matinee at 2pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under and

are available at the door. For more information, call 662-310-0199 or visit our website at www.hillfire.org.