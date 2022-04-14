Trusting the Process, Inc. will host Reach one, teach one: Encouraging the youth of Duck Hill, Winona, and Kilmichael on Saturday, April 16, at the Winona City Park on Cemetery Lane from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The organizer for the event, Jacqueline Campbell, said this event would touch on issues that affect teenagers. The event will cover topics including anxiety, depression, bullying, teen pregnancy, and much more. She said the event is free, and she wanted to reach out to the youth in the county, to let them know they are not alone.