For 14 years, Wilson Carroll has been advocating for converting the 92-mile stretch of closed railroad line between his Greenwood hometown and West Point into a biking and hiking trail.

The attorney and Carroll County landowner says the idea is closer to fruition now than it ever has been.

“It won’t happen overnight, but I believe based on what I’ve been told by the people in charge of the railroad that it’s going to happen,” Carroll told the Greenwood Rotary Club Tuesday.

The former Columbus & Greenville railroad line has been out of service since 2001 due to its dilapidated condition. In 2008, Carroll, who now lives and practices law in Vicksburg, first floated the idea of turning the line into a recreational trail, as has been done with other abandoned rail lines around the country, including two so far in Mississippi.

The idea initially received a mixture of enthusiasm and opposition, with some counties hoping that the rail line’s owner would instead put it back into service hauling freight. However, neither Columbus & Greenville Railway nor the short-haul railroad company that bought it out, Genesee & Wyoming, showed a willingness to make that happen, even after the state offered in 2010 to put up $15 million for what was estimated at that time as a $110 million to $115 million project.

Carroll, president of the nonprofit C&G Rail Trail Coalition, said he would periodically check in with Genesee & Wyoming to see if it had warmed up to his proposal for a rails-to-trails conversion. A month ago, he received word that it had, although Carroll cautioned that it’s not a done deal.

Genesee & Wyoming is currently doing a real estate analysis of the potential transaction, Carroll said. After that the state would have to negotiate the price and terms, and the counties and cities along the line would have to agree to form a rail trail recreational district, including imposing a quarter-mill property tax as seed money for the acquisition and development of the trail. The local buy-in would be eligible for a 4-to-1-match in federal grant funds administered by the state, Carroll said.

The counties along the trail are Leflore, Carroll, Montgomery, Webster, Oktibbeha and Clay; the cities are Greenwood, Carrollton, Winona, Kilmichael, Eupora, Maben and West Point.

Wilson said a ballpark estimate for acquiring and developing the entire trail would be $25 million to $30 million. He does not have an estimate yet for how much a quarter-mill would generate in the impacted area.

Wilson said the trail would be an aesthetic improvement over “the overgrown, rubbish-ridden blight” that the closed rail line has become. More importantly, he said, it could develop into a major tourism draw. Besides biking and hiking, it could be used by runners, walkers and even horseback riders — almost any form of non-motorized recreation. But biking would be the main economic driver. “People will come a long way to have access to a 92-mile bike ride out and back,” Wilson said.

He envisions, for example, some riders arriving via Amtrak, whose Greenwood depot would be a stone’s throw from the westernmost start of the trail. Some might detour off the trail onto the Natchez Trace and bike to the Tanglefoot Trail, a 44-mile rails-to-trails conversion between New Albany and Houston. There could be whistle-stops all along the way, where communities could try to entice riders to eat, shop and stay in their towns.

“The sky’s the limit,” Carroll said. “You are only limited by your imagination how you can make money on this.”

The Greenwood City Council endorsed Carroll’s proposal when it was initially made in 2008, and the enthusiasm has not waned, according to Mayor Carolyn McAdams.

“If we could get this to happen, it would be phenomenal for Greenwood and all these small towns,” she said.

Thomas Gregory, who works out of Greenwood as the state coordinator for the Mississippi Main Street Association, said the rails-to-trails conversions that have already occurred in the state have boosted the communities along them, especially spurring the transformation of their downtowns.

“Those bikes are very expensive. People that can afford to do this have disposable income and enjoy the finer things in life. ... This will bring those types of visitors into our communities, and it absolutely will have a positive impact on these towns,” he said.

