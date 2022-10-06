Shemeka Hardy was charged with credit card fraud and was non-adjudicated. She was placed on three years of probation.

Jamarcus Jones was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm, possession of more than two grams but less than 10 grams of cocaine, and more than two dosage units but less than 10 dosage units of fentanyl. Jones’ bond was transferred and is set at $25,000.

Keith Bland, who is representing himself pro se, was indicted on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bland requested a speedy trial and Judge Joey Loper appointed Payne Horan as a standby council. Bland’s bond, originally set at $50,000, was lowered to $15,000.

Charles Guess pled guilty of grand larceny and was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two of those years to be served on house arrest. Guess is also ordered to pay restitution to Pilot Travel Center.

Alex Cockrell pled guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. After Cockrell serves seven months, he is ordered to be released on post-release supervision.

Robert Crowder pled guilty of taking a motor vehicle, having a value of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000. Crowder was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Kendrick Antino Lewis was charged with felony possession of more than two grams but less than 10 grams of methamphetamine but pled guilty to the lesser crime, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. Lewis was sentenced to serve six months in the Webster County Jail, six month suspended for two years. Lewis is also ordered to pay all court costs and assessments.

Kenny Cogbill pled guilty to felony fleeing and was sentenced to serve seven months of a five-year sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Cogbill will serve the other four years and five months on post-release supervision.

Richard Cobern pled guilty to six counts of sexual battery and was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Cobern must serve 25 of those years and will be released on post-release supervision to serve the other 15 years. Cobern’s 25 years to serve will run concurrent with all six counts. Cobern must also register as a sex offender.