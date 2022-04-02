A Memphis, Tenn., man that took Mississippi Highway Patrolmen on a ride from mile marker 181 in Montgomery County to Hernando was bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Kenny Cogbill, 19, of Memphis, is charged with felony fleeing, possession of stolen property, and several misdemeanor charges. Cogbill went before Judge Keith Stokes Roberts.

MHP Trooper John Moore said on Saturday, Jan. 8, around 5 p.m., he noticed the Gray Nissan Versa and clocked the vehicle traveling 86 in a 70. He said the car passed him, and he turned on his blue lights and attempted to stop the car. But, it kept going and increased its speed.

Moore said the vehicle was going 125, and he alerted dispatch that he was in pursuit. He said the driver, who was later identified as Cogbill, went under the Highway 8 bridge in Grenada County. He almost crashed into another vehicle and the wall under the bridge.

“There were five Grenada County deputies along with the Grenada Police Department in pursuit,” he said. He said Trooper Ryan Smith was also in pursuit with him, but Smith had to drop back because he ran out of gas.

He said the back glass wasn’t tinted, and he could see four people in the vehicle. Moore said he was able to describe Cogbill by his hairstyle. “There was no one else in the car with that hairstyle,” he said.

Moore said once they hit the Yalabousha County line, he ran out of gas, and troopers with Troop E continued pursuit.

“A Trooper there noticed him weaving in and out of traffic,” he said.

He said he gassed up and went back into pursuit. He said Cogbill was stopped on Interstate 55 in Hernando.

He said troopers pulled the car over on the right shoulder of I55 and, all four men in the car got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. Moore said all four were captured.

“Being that Cogbill is from Memphis, it’s safe to say he was trying to make it back home,” County Prosecutor Ryan Taylor asked Moore, who replied yes.

After Cogbill was Mirandized, Moore said that he told him that he purchased the car off of Marketplace on Facebook, and it was in his name. When the vehicle was run through the National Crime Information Center, Moore said it was reported stolen out of Bartlett, Tenn.

Taylor asked him if there were other vehicles on the road and if he believed Cogbill put them in danger. Moore said there were other people on the road, and he did believe Cogbill put them in danger. Taylor requested that Cogbill’s bond increase from $35,000 to $50,000 for each charge.

Roberts found probable cause to bind Cogbill over administratively. Cogbill was remanded back into the custody of the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

In another case:

Richard Dewayne Cobern was bound over on charges of molestation. Cobern is represented by Rusty Harlow and has a $50,000.

Ian Green has his charge continued for six months contingent upon entering a six-month drug rehabilitation center.