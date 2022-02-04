The Winona High girls fast-pitch softball team went 3-1 in the four games it played last week.

The Lady Tigers posted a 34-3 Region 3-3A win over Thomas E. Edwards (Ruleville) last Thursday at Winona. The Lady Tigers scored 19 runs in the first and 15 in the second. Ruleville scored one in the second and two in the third.

Olivia Swindle went 2-for-2 with two doubles, five runs scored, four RBIs and two walks. Kaylee Chambers had two singles, scored a run and drove in two, and Emma Marshall had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Madison Henderson, who got the win in the circle, had two singles and two RBIs.

Emily Cassidy had a single, RBI and scored three times, and Chloe Nix had a single, RBI and scored four times. Hailey Burton had a single, scored a run and drove in one run, and Mary Beth Brannon had a single, two RBIs and scored four runs. Makinley Russell and Ta’nhya Knight scored three runs each.

Henderson allowed just two hits, walked two and struck out five.

The Lady Tigers won a doubleheader against Region 3-3A foe Humphreys County last Wednesday as they won 26-20 and 11-5.

In the first game, the Lady Tigers collected 16 hits to Humphreys’ nine. Brannon and Henderson had banner days at the plate. Brannon had a single, two doubles and two triples. She also scored two runs and drove in six. Henderson had four singles, a double, three RBIs and scored a run.

Swindle had a single, double and scored four runs. Dorothy Martin had a single, drove in two runs and scored three times, and Marshall scored four runs, had a single and drove in one run. Burton scored three times, and Russell had a single, RBI and scored one run. Chambers had a single.

Humphreys led 13-7 after two innings and 15-13 after three. Winona scored four runs each the next two frames to lead 21-19 after five. The Cowgirls scored one run in the sixth and Winona tacked on five in the home half of the inning.

In the second game, Winona led 4-3 after one, 9-3 after two and 11-3 after three. The Lady Tigers outhit Humphreys 6-5.

Burton had a single, double, drove in four runs and scored twice. Marshall had a triple, scored two runs and had one RBI, and Cassiday had a single and scored a run. Swindle had a single and scored twice, and Nix had two RBIs. Martin scored two runs.

Swindle got the win in the circle, striking out five and allowing just one hit.

In a game played last Friday, Nanih Waiya came out on top 15-0 to drop the Lady Tigers to 5-7 overall. Marshall, Russell and Brannon had the lone hits for Winona.

Winona plays at Yazoo County Thursday and hosts Nanih Waiya Friday.