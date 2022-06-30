Peaches make me think of growing up in Eudora. I love the smell and sweetness of a fresh peach. My grandmother and Momma used to make homemade peach preserves. Nothing like that on a homemade biscuit. I've been thinking about making something with some fresh peaches. I thought I'd share with you some different ways to enjoy your fresh fruit.

Hope you enjoy!

Peach Crisp

For the crumb topping

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

dash of ground nutmeg

dash of salt

1/3 cup cold unsalted butter, diced into small chunks

For the peach filling

3 1/2 pounds fresh peaches (about 6-8) peeled, cored and sliced about 3/4-inch thick

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

dash of salt

dash of cinnamon

Instructions

Add the sliced peaches to a medium size bowl.

Add 1/4 cup sugar and toss to coat.

Allow peaches to sit for about 20 minutes, to allow the sugar to pull some of the juice out of them.

Meanwhile, make the crumb topping by combining all ingredients.

Cut in the butter with a pastry blender or fork until the mixture resembles small crumbs. Refrigerate the mixture until ready to use.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Drain the peaches, reserving the peach juice and placing the peaches in a large bowl.

Measure out 1/4 cup of the peach juice and add it to a small bowl (you can discard the rest, or drink it because it's delicious!).

Stir in the flour, lemon juice, vanilla, salt and cinnamon.

Pour mixture over peaches and toss to combine.

Pour peaches into an 8-by-8-inch or similar size dish.

Sprinkle crumb topping evenly over the top.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and top is set.

Remove from oven and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Tennessee Peach Pudding

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional

1/2 cup 2 percent milk

3 cups sliced peeled fresh or frozen peaches

Topping:

1-1/2 cups water

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Preheat oven to 400 degree. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and, if desired, cinnamon. Stir in milk just until combined; fold in peaches. Spread into a greased 8-in. square baking dish.

For topping, combine water, sugars, butter and nutmeg in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugars are dissolved. Pour over peach mixture. Bake until filling is bubbly and a toothpick inserted in topping comes out clean, 40-50 minutes. Serve warm or cold with ice cream, if desired.

Fresh Peach Ice Cream Recipe

Servings: 1 quart

Ingredients

5-6 fresh peaches peeled and sliced

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

Juice of 1 large lemon

1-2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon almond extract optional, but delicious

2 cups heavy cream, don't sub for light cream or half-and-half

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together the peaches, sugar, lemon juice, and extracts. Let sit for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved and peaches have released their juices. Mash with a potato masher. Measure out 2 cups of the mashed peaches. Reserve the remaining mashed peaches in a small bowl and chill until very cold. Puree the 2 cups in a blender or food processor. Add the heavy cream and pour into a clean bowl, cover with plastic wrap and chill until very cold. (If you're in a hurry, you can place it in the freezer for about 20 minutes. Whisk it well in case it freezes around the edge of the bowl.)

Churn according to manufacturer directions. Mix reserved mashed peaches with the ice cream after it's finished churning and place in an airtight, freezer-proof container. Allow the ice cream to harden for a few hours in the freezer before serving.