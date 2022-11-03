The effort to lease Greenwood Leflore Hospital to University of Mississippi Medical Center is dead.

The Greenwood hospital announced Friday, hours after revealing its decision to lay off up to 80 more employees in an effort to hang on long enough to complete the proposed lease, that UMMC is no longer interested in taking over the financially troubled hospital.

Whether that means closure is imminent for the 116-year-old hospital is not immediately certain.

Officials in Leflore County, which jointly owns the hospital with the city of Greenwood, said they were investigating options to keep the hospital open.

Even though some state officials, including Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, had been recently warning that the takeover by UMMC was improbable, the Greenwood hospital’s administration appears to have been surprised by UMMC’s pullout from further negotiations.

“Although we certainly can understand and appreciate the challenge of providing health-care services in the post-pandemic era, this decision was not expected based on the progress that had been made regarding a lease transaction,” the hospital said in a prepared statement. “The financial realities of providing health-care services are impacting both organizations.”

The release said the Greenwood hospital, over the coming weeks, would be evaluating “options for the continuation of hospital services to the residents of our surrounding counties.” It also said the hospital would continue discussions with UMMC regarding access to physician services in Greenwood and Leflore County, although apparently those discussions would only involve the possible takeover of additional outpatient services. Last month, UMMC began operating the pediatric and obstetric clinics previously run by the Greenwood hospital and located across the street from it.

On Friday morning, before receiving the news from UMMC, Greenwood Leflore Hospital announced that up to 55 full-time and up to 25 part-time employees would lose their jobs. All of the impacted employees were being notified Friday. No physicians were included in the reductions, said Gary Marchand, the interim CEO.

The layoffs were anticipated after lease negotiations late last month with UMMC hit an 11th-hour snag. It was the third round of layoffs that the hospital has implemented since May in a desperate effort to remain solvent until what had been a hoped-for takeover by UMMC could be finalized.

Although previous layoffs have been accompanied by reductions in services provided by the hospital, that was supposedly not going to be necessary this time, according to the memo Marchand sent out to the hospital’s employees and medical staff.

“Administration evaluated our current service offerings and made a decision to continue our current mix of services,” the memo said. “We will continue with emergency, surgical, inpatient, outpatient diagnostic services (radiology, pharmacy, laboratory, etc.) and outpatient treatments, such as cancer and wound care services.”

The hospital as of a week ago reported having 589 full- and part-time employees, down from almost 800 before the first round of cuts. Another 70 were working for Aramark, the private contractor that handles laundry, housekeeping, maintenance and food services for the hospital.

What had been reported as a major obstacle in the negotiations between the Greenwood hospital and UMMC was overcome last week when Greenwood and Leflore County officials agreed to split the estimated $9 million that had been demanded by UMMC to cover deferred maintenance at the Greenwood hospital as well as the hospital’s outstanding loan from the federal Medicare program. The Greenwood hospital has exhausted all of its available reserves and did not have the cash to cover those obligations.

Earlier efforts by the hospital to buy time have included the closure of the intensive care unit and maternity ward, a downsizing of other inpatient services, the lease to UMMC of the two outpatient clinics and the shutdown of others.

Despite those austerity measures, the hospital has continued to lose millions of dollars every month. For the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the latest figures available, total losses were just under $18 million, even with the help of $9.6 million in coronavirus relief grants, mostly from the federal government.

Marchand had said earlier that without these latest cuts, the hospital would have to close by the end of November.

