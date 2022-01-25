Name: Haley DeNoon

Age: 28

Hometown: Winona

Profession: Recruiter and Student Activities Coordinator at Holmes Community College Grenada Campus.

1. What is your dream job? Event planner and owning an event venue.

2. If you won $1 million in the lottery, how would you spend the money? Pay bills, build a home in the country, build an event venue, start a college fund for my child, put money into savings

3. If they made a movie about your life, what actor would portray you? Reese Witherspoon

4. What would be your theme song? You’ve got a Friend in Me

5. If you could meet any person, past or present, who would it be? My great-great grandparents.

6. What story will your family always tell about you? About the time I fainted in the United Staes Capitol.

7. What is the first item on your bucket list? Visit somewhere in Europe

8. What is your favorite food? Cheeseburgers and Tacos.

9. Where do you want to live? I love living in Montgomery County, close to my family.

10. If you met yourself ten years ago what advice would you give yourself? Don’t take out a student loan!