Roy Lee Miller, 25, was arrested on January 31 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for rape.

Timothy Terrell Gayden, 49, was arrested January 31 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Derek Ray Sims, 50, was arrested January 31 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for possession of paraphernalia, improper use of out-of-state tag, no insurance, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Eddie E. Eskridge, 63, was arrested January 31 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Corwin Tucker, 31, was arrested February 1 by the Winona Police Department for aggravated assault.

Robert Lee Coach, 55, was arrested February 1 by the Winona Police Department for burglary, resisting arrest and violation of protective order.

Antonio Gibson, 25, was arrested February 1 by the Lexington Police Department for felony fleeing, resisting arrest, burglary and domestic violence- simple assault.

Alford James Shaw, 54, was arrested February 2 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked or suspended license and no insurance.

Marcus Woods, 24, was arrested February 2 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence and failure to give signal.

Corey Russell, 31, was arrested February 4 by the Winona Police Department for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and covering or defacing a tag.

Gatlin Cole Ellis, 19, was arrested February 4 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving without or an expired license, no insurance and careless driving.

Javoral Quantez Harris, was arrested February 4 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked or suspended license, and no insurance.

Evan Wood, 25, was arrested February 5 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence and none, expired, or improperly mounted tag.

Antonio Cortez Taylor, 27, was arrested February 6 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence and careless driving.

Michael Glean Purnell, 51, was arrested February 6 by the Winona Police Department for shoplifting and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.