Ricardo Bibbs was arrested June 14 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for domestic violence- aggravated assault.

Jonathan William Minga was arrested June 14 by the Winona Police Department for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Alexander was arrested June 14 by the Winona Police Department for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment, and failure to use child passenger restraint.

Markevion Dewayne Merritt was arrested June 16 by the Winona Police Department for aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

John Earl Lotts was arrested June 18 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Quatadrian Parcell Walls was arrested June 18 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Demond Robinson was arrested June 18 by the Winona Police Department for disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, no insurance, and driving under the influence.

Jimmy Lee Daniels was arrested June 14 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.

Briaunna Jycole Williams was arrested June 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for accessory after the fact.

Kines Coleman Peterson was arrested June 15 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for domestic violence- simple assault.

Jesse Jevaunte James was arrested June 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated assault.