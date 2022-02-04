After struggling to get on the field, the Winona Stars got in three games last week.

The Stars opened district play with a three-game sweep on Central Holmes last week, winning 11-1 and 12-0 on Tuesday and finishing with a 17-2 win on Friday to finish the sweep.

The Stars will return to play this week as they host Greenville St. Joseph in a doubleheader on Tuesday and play at St. Joseph on Friday.

Winona Christian 17, Central Holmes 2

The Stars scored in four of the five innings and took a run-rule win over the Trojans on Friday to sweep the series.

Winona scored two in the first, five in the third, three in the fourth and seven in the fifth. Central Holmes scored one in the second and fourth innings.

Winona Christian outhit Central Holmes 13-2 in the contest and drew 12 walks. Brannon Hill was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs while Jake Ware was 2-for-4 with two RBIS. Trace Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs. Collin Parkinson walked twice, scored twice and had two RBIs while Bryce Harville walked four times and scored three times. Sam Thompson doubled and drove in two runs while Lane Beckwith doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs.

Carpenter started on the mound and pitched four innings, giving up two unearned runs on one hit and six walks while striking out three. Jake Ware pitched the last inning and gave up one hit and a walk while striking out two.

Winona Christian 12, Central Holmes 0

The Trojans only had one hit as the Stars won in four innings on Tuesday.

Winona scored four in the first, three in the second and five in the third.

Winona outhit Central Holmes 6-1 in the contest. Brannon Hill was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Collin Parkinson doubled, walked twice and scored three runs. Bryce Harville scored three runs and had three RBIs while Davis Dew walked twice and scored twice.

Collin Parkinson started on the mound and pitched four innings, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out six.

Winona Christian 11, Central Holmes 1

The Stars used a big fifth inning to pull away and take a run-rule win over the Trojans on Tuesday in the first game of the doubleheader.

After two scoreless innings. Winona scored one in the third, two in the fourth and eight in the fifth.

Winona Christian outhit Central Holmes 5-1 in the contest. Jack Ware was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and five stolen bases while Lane Beckwith doubled and drove in two runs. Sam Thompson triple while Trace Carpenter also scored two runs. Parker Bledsoe singled and scored two runs as well.

Bledsoe started on the mound and pitched five innings, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out 10.