A couple of local bands will be in concert Saturday night for the inaugural “Rockin’ at the Fairgrounds,” at the Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds, off Highway 32 just east of Charleston.

Sponsored by the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort, the Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds Commission and The Ed & Becky Meek Foundation, the music cranks up at 8 p.m. with the area band S.L.A.S.H.

“They are a great local band that plays all genres of music from rock to Southern country favorites,” said CARE Executive Director Dana Clolinger.

Featuring Joseph Lindley, Roger Allbritton, Kelvin Simmons and Steve Simmons, S.L.A.S.H. will be the opening act Saturday night.

Joe Kendall and band members Rex Bright, Mike Brown and Gene Carlisle will follow with a show of country classics and rock anthems.

“Joe shared that they will even play some bluesy numbers, so there will be music that everyone will enjoy,” Clolinger noted.

Admission to Rockin’ at the Fairgrounds is $10 per person or $5 for children 12 and under. There also is a $10 per cooler fee. All fees will be collected at the front gate, Clolinger said.

Proceeds from this event will benefit CARE and the Fairgrounds Commission.

“We really need the public to come out and support this event so we can continue to maintain the fairgrounds and provide events,” said Fairgrounds Commission board member John Ball Burnett.