Private services for Virginia Hudgens will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 2:00 PM graveside in Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Roberson officiating.

Mrs. Hudgens, age 79, died on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Riverview Nursing Home in Greenwood.

She was born on January 20, 1942 to the late William Henderson, Sr. and Mary Wiggins Henderson in Webster County and resided most of her life in Greenwood. She was a homemaker and a member of New Haven Baptist Church in Greenwood. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hudgens.

She is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Welch (Lynn) of Holcomb, MS, Denise Harris (John) of Carrollton, MS, and Elizabeth Kelly (Joby) of McCarley, MS; two sisters, Elena Henderson of Greenwood, MS, and Margie Sheppard of Townsville, SC; two brothers, Victor Henderson of West Point, MS, and Otis Chaffin of Imperial, VA; six grandchildren, Will Goff, Jennie Hurst, Robyn Slaton, Kaela Taylor, Austin Taylor, and Lawson Taylor; and six great grandchildren.

