Sharon Jones Matthews was a caring wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She left the world to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 25, 2021.

She was born Feb. 23, 1953, in Highlands, Texas, to Fred and Anita Jones. She attended Ross S. Sterling High School. Sharon met the love of her life, Mickey Matthews, while in Texas. They married September. 2, 1978, and later welcomed their daughter, Alaina, into the world. They moved to Greenwood in 1989. She received an associate’s degree in English from Mississippi Delta Community College in 1994. Sharon enjoyed music, writing poems and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Mickey Matthews; daughter, Alaina Matthews; brother, Daniel (Jean) Jones; niece, Rachel; and nephew, Daniel.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church, with a memorial service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.