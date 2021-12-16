Robert "Bob" Appel entered into rest Monday, December 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Peggy Jean Appel (nee Weed). Loving father of Jennifer (Chad) Ingram, Jeff (Betsy) Appel and Jon Appel. Cherished grandfather of Madison and Mackenzie Ingram, Michael, Jimmy, Clare, Abby, Thomas and Emersyn Appel. Dear brother of Donald Appel, Gary (Mary) Appel and the late David (Judi) Appel. Brother in law of Frank (Jeanette) Weed. Bob was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Bob was born in St. Louis, MO, where he eventually moved back, to be closer to his mother. He resided in St. Louis with his family, where he enjoyed golfing, biking the Katy Trail, reading countless books and woodworking, making animals and furniture by hand. Above all, Bob loved his family, especially spending time with his grandkids.

A private family graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery in Winona, MS. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to Cure PSP, at www.psp.org/donate.

