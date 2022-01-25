Mr. Renell Harrell, 54, of Winona, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Jackson. He was born on June 3, 1967 to Roosevelt Harrell Sr. and Flora Frazier Harrell. Mr. Harrell worked at Corrulite for two years then various jobs washing cars, mowing lawns, and painting.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Winona, Mississippi with Minister Jerry Fleming officiating.

Renell leaves to cherish is memories, his three brothers, Roosevelt Harrell, Jr. of Winona, John Harrell, Sr. (Delois) of New Llano, La., Michael Harrell of Winona; one sister, Linda Harrell of Eupora; two aunts, Willie Harrell of Collinsville, Ill., and Annie Dixon of Hannibal, MO; one uncle, Authur Harrell of Lebanon, NJ; two nephews, John Harrell, II of Houston, Texas and Jamal Harrell of Lake Charles, La.; two nieces, Draven Randal (Patrick) of Lexington, and Kemmila Bryant of Grenada; and a host of relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be: Franklin Daniels, Robert Merritt, Charles Curry, Medgar Baskin, Darron Flemming and Willie Everett.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Roberts & Sons Mortuary