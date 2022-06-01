Mr. Preston Oliver Hays, 89, of the Jefferson Community in Carroll County, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center – Grenada. He was born May 17, 1932 in Coahoma County to John James and Mabel Satchfield Hays. Mr. Hays owned and operated Hays Construction, working as a General Contractor for most of his working life. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and was a devoted family man.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Carroll County with Rev. Gary Tanner officiating.

Survivors include his wife, Rachel Dubard Hays; two daughters, Tina Hays Cannette(Jimmy) of Ocean Springs and Anita Kaye Jones(Mike) of Grenada; one son, Ricky Hays(Penny) of Leflore County; two sisters, Kathleen Holliman and Dorothy Hayes of Alabama; one brother, George Barefoot of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Christie Austin, Misty Ann “Baby Doll” Garrett, Lacey Hays, John Oliver Hays, Ricky Hays, Jr. and Tiffany Dodson; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Emylou Hays, Preston Hays, Lane Belk, Hays Belk, Sara Katherine Belk, Madison Bishop, Dalton Sheedy, Caden Dodson, Mary Alyssa Hays, John Oliver Hays, Jr., Cash Hays, Lydia Hays and Marlee Dodson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Janice Marie Hays; son, Kenneth Oliver Hays; granddaughter, Carly Anna Denton and his step-mother, Lucille Hays.

Pallbearers will be Hays Belk, Lane Belk, Jimmy Bennett, Gary Blair, Jimmy Cannette, John Hays, Preston Hays, Ricky Hays and Ricky Hays, Jr.

