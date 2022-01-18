Patricia BeAlice Lowe Hathcock of Winona, 77, formerly of Kosciusko, passed away on Sunday, January 16 at Winona Manor.

She was born July 14, 1944 to Ivason and Daisy Betts Lowe. She loved her family and enjoyed gardening, yard work, hunting and fishing. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert Roy Hathcock; and son, Curtis Dennis Dendy.

Mrs. Hathcock was survived her daughters, Lisa Marie White (Richard) of Duck Hill and Michelle Leach of Winona; son, James Dendy (Angela) of Winona; sisters, Vicky Dees (Earnest) and Linda Belcher, both of Kosciusko; brother, Arnold Lowe of Kosciusko; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 21 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements.