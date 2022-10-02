O’Nirah Burton Malone, 84, of Paducah, Ky. (formerly of Winona) died at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House near Murray, Ky. on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Graveside funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona and officiated by her brother, Curtis Burton.

She was born to Clyde and Theola Burton in Stewart, on September 1, 1937. O’Nirah was the Valedictorian of Winona High School, class of 1956.

Following graduation, O’Nirah married her high school sweetheart, Clayton Malone, in August of 1957, and they made their home in Greenville. From 1977 until 2009, they made their home in Clinton, where they reared two daughters, Kim and Betty Ann. In 2009, Clayton and O’Nirah returned to their childhood home of Winona in order to be near grandchildren. After Clayton’s death in November of 2017, O’Nirah relocated to Florida with Betty Ann and in recent months, to Kentucky. She was a homemaker and former member of the Siwell Road Church of Christ and the Winona Church of Christ.

O’Nirah is survived by her two daughters, Kim (Christie Jacobs) Malone of Evergreen, CO and Betty Ann (James) Waggoner of Mayfield, Ky.; three grandchildren, Kimberly (fiancé, David Mentgan), Clay, and Annalise; one sister, Betty Choate of Winona, one brother, Curtis (Emalee) Burton of Houston, Texas; and a host of extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Clayton Malone; parents, Clyde and Theola Burton; and two siblings, Teddie Joe Burton and Benny Jane Hopper.

Pallbearers were Clay Waggoner, James Waggoner, Brad Choate, Seth Choate, Chris Garton and Matt Bennett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, c/o Murray Calloway Endowment, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona

handled the arrangements.