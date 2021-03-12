Nettie Leona Turner Campbell, 89, of Carrollton, MS, died Thursday, December 2, 2021 in Leland, MS. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Moore’s Memorial Cemetery in Carroll County, MS, with visitation 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home. Rev. Joseph Sansing will officiate.

Mrs. Campbell was born July 28, 1932 in Pontotoc, MS, to Moses Perry Turner and Viola Ferguson Turner. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School. In 1954 she married Malcolm Campbell, and they made their home in Leland, MS. She worked most of her working career at Greenville Lumber Company as a bookkeeper. She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she made many close and longtime friends. After retirement they moved to the Carrollton area where she attended New Bethel Baptist Church.

She mostly enjoyed cooking and gardening, but also for several years did cake decorating and made many family and friends their wedding cakes, among other catering items. She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Thompson Campbell; son, Malcolm Eric Campbell; sister, Jeanette Turner Price; brother, Calvin Turner; and her parents.

She is survived by her son, Doug Campbell and wife Debbie of Brandon, MS; daughter, Juanita Bryant and husband Kevin of Leland, MS; three grandchildren, Jimmy Self and wife Stacey, Chris Campbell and wife Eden, and Brian Campbell; and four great-grandchildren, Gage Self, Grayson Self, Shae Self, and Landyn Campbell.

Pallbearers will be Brian Campbell, Chris Campbell, Jimmy Self, Gage Self, Grayson Self, and Tommy Turner.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. Online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com