Melissa Jean Blackmon, 49, of Sidon, MS, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. There will be a private service at a later date.

She was born December 12, 1972 in Valley City, North Dakota, to Dennis Becker Stanford and Shannon Courser Becker. She resided in Montana and lived the past year in Mississippi. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of eight years, William H. “Rick” Blackmon of Sidon, MS; two sisters, Denise Brown of Montana, and Marie Stanford of Montana; five brothers, Dwayne Stanford of Montana, Jamie Becker of Minnesota, Billy Stanford of Minnesota, Ray Stanford of Montana, and Charles Felice of Montana; and thirteen nieces and nephews.

