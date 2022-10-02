Mrs. Marsha James Joiner, of Brandon, went home to Jesus on Friday, January 14, 2022, at age 71. Family-only visitation was held Monday, January 17, 2022, from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Public graveside service followed at 2:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon.

Marsha was born to Howard and Ruby James on December 29, 1950, in Greenwood. As a child, Marsha grew up in the hills of Carroll County, where she spent most of her time playing with her brother, Keith; sister, Paula, and cousins, Sue and Linda.

Marsha met her loving husband of 52 years, Dennis, in 1968. They married September 14, 1969, at the ages of 18 and 20 and went on to have three children, Dr. Jennifer (Tim) Bryan, Sam Joiner and John (Cara) Joiner.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast was almost a second home to Marsha, Dennis and their children, having fished and camped on the barrier islands very often. They always enjoyed having a home near the beach and the most recent one in Bay St. Louis, MS has become the place where all the family loves to join together for boating, fishing, crawfish boils and the like. Marsha was always happy to be wherever her family was together.

Marsha was the backbone of the Joiner family. She and Dennis started the first drive-through oil change east of the Mississippi River with exception of a small chain in Florida, and Marsha was president of the company. She not only ran the business, but helped Dennis through law school, worked in his private law practice and then later in their son Sam's law practice in downtown Brandon. She and Sam worked really well together, and she helped make sure deadlines were met or kept the kids when he was burning the midnight oil.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife and mother, Marsha also loved taking care of all of her grandchildren. She stated on multiple occasions that her calling in life was to raise and care for children. Marsha always pushed her daughter, Dr. Jennifer Bryan, to pursue career goals and medical advocacy, and in the background kept all of her grandchildren nearly daily and lovingly taught them Christian principles and showed them love that knew no bounds. In fact, during the pandemic, Marsha even homeschooled Jennifer's three children due to her increased medical advocacy duties.

Marsha was always so proud of her son John and his dedication to God and calling to the ministry. His career is a testament to the values Marsha and Dennis instilled into their children. Throughout her entire life, Marsha held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She and Dennis raised their children in the First United Methodist Church of Brandon, Mississippi.

Marsha joins her father, mother, sister, and in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Joiner, in Heaven. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Joiner, brother, three children, their spouses and seven adoring grandchildren - Colbie, Kylie and Conner Bryan, Stella and Rhett Joiner, and Molly and Julia Joiner.

The family would like to thank Dr. Laura Miller, Dr. Pierce Dotherow, Dr. Ben Ewaleifoh, Dr. Steve Stogner, Dr. Wes Aldred, Dr. Bo Hrom, Dr. Bryan Batson, Dr. Clay Hays all the ICU nurses at Forrest General Hospital, Forrest General Hospital itself as well as Hattiesburg Clinic who all showed tremendous compassion to the family and to Marsha in their care for her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Marsha's memory be made to the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation (Hattiesburg, MS) to support their charitable efforts. Donations to the foundation can be made here: https://fghfoundation.com/give-now/. There is a blood drive in Brandon scheduled through Mississippi Blood Services on January 18 in Brandon that will be converted to a memorial blood drive, and the family asks that all continue to support that blood drive as so many patients like Marsha benefit from blood donations. You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.