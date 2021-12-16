Graveside services for Marcia Thornell Jackson will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 2:00 PM at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Carroll County, MS.

Mrs. Jackson, age 62, died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on March 24, 1959 in Vicksburg, MS, to the late Marshall and Jeri Miles Thornell. She lived in the Holcomb area the past twenty eight years and was a member of The Latter Day Saints Morman Church in Greenwood. Marcia also loved to dance, paint and take care of animals.

She is survived by husband of 47 years, Curtis Jackson Jr. of Holcomb, MS, sons, Andrew (Davina) Jackson of Grenada, MS, and Curt Jackson of Holcomb, MS, and daughter, Tasha Ann Thornell of Dallas, TX, two grandsons, Jax Thornell and David Jackson, and brother, Kenny Thornell of Port Auther, TX.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Greenwood. Rev. Stanley Turner will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Shannon Turner, Ricky Colvin, David Kazery, and Josey Kazery.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. Guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com