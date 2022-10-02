Mrs. Jo Ann Tidwell Bell of Winona, 63, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 11, at Poplar Creek Nations Cemetery. The Rev. Randy Bridges will officiate the service.

Mrs. Bell She was born on October 21, 1958, to Jimmie and Jane Kleinkauf Tidwell.

She was the office manager for First Heritage Credit of Winona. Jo Ann loved and cared for pets and animals of all kinds, especially those that had been abandoned.

Mrs. Bell is survived by her husband, Bobby Bell of Winona; sisters, Sue Austin (Thomas) of Kilmichael and Cathy Edwards (Lloyd) of Russellville, AR; brothers, Jimmie Tidwell (Malinda) of Kilmichael and Tommy Tidwell (Diane) of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Oliver Funeral of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.