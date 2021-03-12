Jo Ann Oneida Kersh Bond, the only child born in the marriage of Samuel Aston Kersh and Tollie Ounida Blaylock, was born in Greenwood, Mississippi, on August 8, 1933. She lived there until she married Jack O’Neal Bond, also of Greenwood, on October 18, 1952. Mr. and Mrs. Bond purchased their first home together in Memphis, Tennessee, where they reared their four children. She worked as an interim teacher with the then Shelby County School system in Memphis while her children were younger. On becoming empty nesters, Jack and Jo Ann moved to Meridian, Mississippi, and built a home that had a prerequisite large fishing pond that became the central fun spot for each grandchild’s visit with their Gandy and Memomma as they were affectionately nicknamed.

Until she retired, Mrs. Bond served the Meridian community through her employment with the IRS, her former employer in Memphis. Jo Ann, having survived Jack upon his death in October 1993, moved to North Mississippi in 1998, and built a home on a hill in Cockrum where family and friends frequently gathered through the following years and experienced the hospitality for which Jo Ann will be fondly remembered.

In the early morning hours of December 2, 2021, God answered her prayers that she would go to heaven from her home. As a youth, Jo Ann made a profession of faith in The Lord Jesus Christ. Singing came naturally to Jo Ann and her gorgeous soprano voice would belt out the great hymns of the faith as well as the top 40 of the ’40s! Jo Ann was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, Memphis, Tennessee, and continued to be connected through the television ministry when she became unable to attend in person. Round dancing and traveling with Jack, singing, college football, sewing, grandchildren, playing piano, researching family history, cruises, dogs-especially Keeshu, going to the movie theater, creating videos with Snapchat filters, great-grandchildren, luncheons, television golf tournaments, Yahtzee, cousins, more traveling, cooking great desserts especially “heavenly hash,” you name it, she loved to have fun! Mrs. Bond was also preceded in death by a grandson, Anthony O’Neal Bond.

Among those of her survivors mourning her earthly absence are her four children-Jack Samuel Bond (Patricia), Denissa Fant (Tony), Michael Bond, and Melinda Ingram (Tim). Memomma also leaves nine grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren, as well as a handful of nieces and nephews and a few cousins who call her Aunt Jo. May Jo Ann’s children and their children emulate the good examples of her sacrificial love and may they all be reunited and form one unbroken family in heaven.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, a visitation will be held at Williams and Lord Funeral Home, 300 Madison Avenue, Greenwood, Mississippi, 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery, 1835 Carrollton Avenue.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.