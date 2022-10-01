Ms. Jimmie Kate Boyd, 93, was born to Washington Alfonso and Eula Mae Compton Boyd on August 3, 1928.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 11, at 10 a. m. in the Old Union Cemetery in Carroll County. Rev. Reidis Nash officiated the service.

Ms. Boyd passed away at Trend Health and Rehab in Carthage on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Ms. Boyd is survived by several nieces, nephews, and caregivers. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Mildred Boyd and Izeora Brewer; and three brothers: Jeff Dempsey Boyd, Junior Boyd, and William Boyd.

