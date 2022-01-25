Mr. Jimmie Allen, 76, of Kilmichael, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 28, 1945 to Callie & Monroe Allen. Mr. Allen worked as an Operator in the Sawmill Industry in Mississippi, the Steel Mill in Chicago, Illinois, and C&G Railway for over 26 years until his retirement.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday January 29, 2020 at Ed Roberts Memorial Chapel with Pastor Elder Woodrow Loggins.

Jimmie leaves to cherish his memories: (9) Sister: Mary Louise Loggins, and Bessie Poe (James), Marilyn Allen, Cynthia Stewart, Rosa L. Harris (Alfred) all of Mississippi. Ella C. Hargrove of New Jersey, Johnny Mae Martin of Tennessee, Hattie Pittman of Illinois, Joe Ella Woods (John) of Texas, (1) brother: Calvin Hargrove of Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: James Monroe Allen, Tommie Lee Allen, C.L. Allen Jerome Allen, Rebecca Allen-Guess, Annie Sue Allen-Giviens, Martha Sue Allen-Scott, Dorothy Diane Allen-Cash, Joe Nathan Hargrove, WS Hargrove, Timothy Hargrove, James Hargrove, Mason Hargrove, Jimmy Hargrove, Billy Hargrove, William Elceree Allen and Mattie Hargrove-Keys.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Hargrove, Nicholas Stewart, Darren Butts, Eric Hargrove, LaVelle Allen, Devon Stewart.

