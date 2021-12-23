Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Glynn Lee of Madison will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 1 in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Vaiden Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Lee, Jerry Lee II, Nathan Lee, Herman Bennett, Scott Roberson and Brandon Buehler.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 1 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mr. Lee, 65, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was born to John and Margaret Huggins Lee in Carroll county on June 16, 1956. He served in the United States Army for six years. He was a retired welder and known to many as "The Rent Man".

Mr. Lee is survived by his wife, Tina Lee of Madison; daughters, Angelia Luke of Madison and Nicole Monk of Madison; sons, John Lee of Lena, Jerry Lee II of Pennsylvania, and Nathan Lee of Pelahatchie; sister, Connie Hamil of Vaiden; brother, Calvin Lee of Canton; thirty grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.