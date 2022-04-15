Funeral services for James Wesley "Buddy" Waddell, of Raymond, were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Randy Bridges officiated the service. Burial was private in Winona Garden of Memory.

Visitation was Tuesday, April 12 from 1 p.m. until service time at Oliver Funeral Home.

James "Buddy" Waddell, 80, passed away at Willow Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Byram on Saturday, April 9. He was born in Iuka to Wesley Gordon and Nina Altru Barrett Waddell on August 7, 1941. He was a retired truck driver and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved his guns and motorcycles, watching westerns and boxing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue Waddell Doubleday; and brother, Billy Waddell.

Mr. Waddell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Slater Waddell of Raymond; two daughters, Wanda Gregg of Winona and Kim (Tony) Mastro of Madison; two sisters, Shirley Slater of Winona and Dot (Jim) Grainger of Hernando; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America by mailing to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.

