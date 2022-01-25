The sweet spirit of Geraldine Brocato Matthews, our beloved mother, grandmother and friend went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022. The daughter of Sam and Josephine Cerniglia Brocato, Geraldine was born September 27, 1925 in Greenville, MS.

A devout and faithful Christian throughout her life, Gerry was a long standing member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. At the church she served as Parish Council member, RCIA team member, liturgical minister, sacristan, and prayer leader. In 2018, she was awarded the Bishop John Joseph Chanche Award for service to her parish and faith community.

She was a loving mother to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She received the Greenwood Commonwealth “Mother of the Year” honor in 2002 after being nominated by several members of her family. Her greatest passions were her family and her church. She also enjoyed cooking and did charitable work at the hospital and nursing homes. Her compassion for others was endless.

Gerry was preceded in death by her father and mother, Sam and Josephine Brocato, daughter-in law, Sharon Matthews, and son-in-law, Ronny Turner.

She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Matthews (Cherie) of Oxford, MS, and Mickey Matthews of Greenwood, MS; daughters, Anne Turner of Carrollton, MS, and Julie Matthews of Collinsville, MS; grandchildren, Miki Turner McCurdy of Greenwood, MS, Wil Matthews (Gina) of Oxford, MS, Alaina Matthews of Greenwood, MS, Molly Matthews Hamilton (Bo) of Fairhope, AL, Josh (Mary Nelda) Matthews of Oxford, MS, and Maggie Turner of Carrollton, MS; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, with visitation 1 p.m. until service time. Father Jose de Jesus Sanchez will officiate. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bill Malouf, Shane Malouf, Wil Matthews, Josh Matthews, Cole Turner, and Bo Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 310 Henderson Street, Greenwood, MS 38930, or St. Francis of Assisi School, 2613 Highway 82 East, Greenwood, MS 38930.

Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.