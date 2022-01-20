Graveside services for Mr. Gale Rogers of Kilmichael were held on Friday, January 7 at 2 p.m. in Community Baptist Church Cemetery near Kilmichael. Rev. Jerry McNeer officiated the service.

Gale Rogers, 76, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born in Montgomery County on June 8, 1945.

He worked in bricklaying for the majority of his life and also hauled pulpwood. He loved camping and spending time and working with his grandsons, with whom he shared and taught his craft of masonry.

He could often be found riding his bike or side-by-side and drinking coffee and sharing stories with his friends at Bridges Kwik Way in Winona.

He was a faithful and active member of Community Baptist Church near Kilmichael, where he served in many areas including: cutting grass, cleaning, and up-keep of the church cemetery.

Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife, Linda Donahoo Rogers of Kilmichael; daughter, Libby Rogers King (Daniel) of Winona; sister, Linda Stafford (Jerry) of Kilmichael; sister-in-law, Shirley Rogers of Kilmichael; two grandsons, Kendall and Kaleb King; two nieces, Mechonne Nance and Katrice Tittle; and nephew, Jeff Stafford. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sell F. Rogers and Inez Harris Rogers Mills; and brother, Jessie Rogers.

Pallbearers were Dewayne Donahoo, Ronnie Donahoo, Ray Hodges, Eddie Miller, Jeff Stafford, and David Miller. Honorary pallbearers were R. C. Beckwith, Dennis Donahoo, Harold Donahoo, Darrell Donahoo, Thomas "Toad" Donahoo, Clark Rogers, Snuffy Garrett, Steve McCrary, Kenny King, Jerry Stafford, Larry Greenlee, Seth Rogers, Robert Rogers, Edd Rogers, Leon Rogers, J. D. Beam, Lee Kendal, and Bernard Yates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1865 Hwy 407, Kilmichael, MS 39747.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.