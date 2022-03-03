Fred Moore, Jr., 70, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home in Coila. A limited visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona and from 1 p.m. until service began on Saturday. Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Black Hawk. Rev. Jessie Sawyer officiated. Burial was in the Bethel Christian Church Cemetery in Coila. Mr. Moore worked in maintenance and was a member of Mount Pleasant M.B. Church. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Smith Moore, his daughter Annie Marie Ezell of Coila; two sisters, Frances Hudson of Greenwood and Dr. Earlean Anderson of Coila; five brothers, Sander Moore of Baltimore, Md., Willie James Moore of Elkhart, Ind., William Moore, Joe Moore and Richard Moore all of Coila.