Funeral services for Frances Marie Gooden Greene of Winona will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15 in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in the Winona Garden of Memory. The Rev. John Goldwater and her son, Wesley Greene will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Danny Varnes, Jr., Jamie Varnes, Jonathan Wenger, Benny Steed, Terry Greene and Danny Varnes. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Dees, Paul Campbell, A.J. Ables, Jonathan Ables, Blake Greene, John Conner Greene and Jayson Mills.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Frances Marie Gooden Greene, 68, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, due to complications of heart failure on Sunday, April 10. She was born in Kilmichael, Miss. to George Garvis and Evie Mae Perry Gooden on October 31, 1953. She was a member of Bethany Church of God. She was a talented seamstress and an avid American Cancer Society supporter. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watching her son, Wesley, race. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing, especially to the mountains.

Mrs. Greene is survived by her daughters, Becky (Jason) Ables and Melissa Varnes, both of Winona; son, Wesley (Chelsea) Greene of Winona; companion and caregiver of 28 years, Randy Varnes of Winona; sister, Ann Dees of Winona; seven grandchildren, Jason "A.J." Ables, Jr. (Mary Hannah), Colden Blake (Sandy) Greene, Charles Jonathan (Caitlin) Ables, John Conner Greene, Bristol Brianna "Sissy" Greene, Peyton Shields, and Olivia Thompson; five great-grandchildren, Ava Claire Ables, Elizabeth Grace Ables, Colbren Bryce Ables, Madi Kate Ables, and Taylor Lynn Marie Ables. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Wilburn Greene Sr.; son, Charles Wilburn Greene Jr.; two sisters, Annie Gray and Eloise Pollard; two brothers, Garvis Gooden Jr. and Jimmy Gooden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foundry Church at P.O. Box 916, Winona, MS 38967. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements.