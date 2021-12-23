Fern Louise Tate, 95, went to be with her Heavenly Father on December 22, 2021 at her home in Vaiden, after a long illness.

She was a loved and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

She was a member of Vaiden Baptist Church where she was involved in Sunday School class, choir, and Live Wires. She was a member of the Home Makers Club, Friends of the Library, and worked at the voter polls for many years. She was also known for her abilities as a seamstress and for baking her caramel cakes.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Elbert Tate; father, Zack Tate; Mother, Mable Orene Ripey Tate Sefers; step dad, Donald Sefers; brothers, James Edward Tate and Joseph Leon Tate; sister, Pauline Tate Collins; son, Carroll Eugene Sutton; daughter, Gail Orene Tate; grandchildren, Lorrie Annette Sutton, Nicholas David Collins, and James Bradley Tate; and son in law, John O. Watson.

She leaves behind one sister, Lindell Fay White of Pittsboro, NC; five children, Janice Watson of Greenwood, MS, Andrea Collins of Winona, MS, Don Tate (Joyce) of Dallas, TX, Wayne Tate (Jimmie) of Vaiden, MS, and Larry Tate, Sr. (Polly) of Holcomb, MS; daughter in law, Florence Sutton of West, MS; special family friend, Sally Hodges of Winona, MS; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the staff that helped take care of Mama this past 10 months. A huge thank you to Wayne and Jimmie Tate for taking her home with them. Thanks also to Andrea Collins for all the extra care and things she did for her.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 26 in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Vaiden Cemetery. Rev. Leon Holly officiated the service. Pallbearers were Randy Sutton, Christian Collins, Timmy Tate, Phillip Tate, Anthony Tate, and Larry Tate, Jr. Her great grandsons served as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation was Sunday, December 26 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Vaiden Baptist Church, 501 Mulberry Street, Vaiden, MS 39176 or to Salvation Army, 212 MS-7, Greenwood, MS 38930.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.