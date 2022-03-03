Edward Lawrence, Jr., 76, of Weir, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his home. A limited visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Millspring Missionary Baptist Church in Weir and from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Millspring and burial was in the church’s cemetery. Minister Lillie Anderson officiated.

Mr. Lawrence was an assembly line worker and a member of Millspring M.B. Church. He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Hubbert and Carhonda Dotson, both of Weir, and Holly Ferguson and Debbie Cross, both of Kosciusko; two sons, Melvin Dotson of Weir and Edward Dotson of Starkville; four sisters, Versie Shannon, Joe Ann Lawrence and Mary Baldwin, all of Weir, and Adale Hickman of Nanih Waiya; and three brothers, James Lawrence of Detroit, Mich., Grady Lawrence of Memphis, Tenn., and Robert Lawrence of Weir.