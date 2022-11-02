Mr. Charles W. “Chuck” McDaniel, 83, of Grenada, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center – Grenada. Chuck was born September 30, 1938 in Carroll County the son of James Lindsey McDaniel and Jessie Carpenter McDaniel. He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force. Upon being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he returned to Carroll County and began a career in auto sales. He was employed at Delta Chevrolet in Greenwood before moving to Grenada and continuing his career with Cliff Colbert Chevrolet. After a long and successful career in auto sales, he retired to enjoy his favorite pastimes of fishing and gardening. He also owned several commercial and residential rental properties that kept him busy. His daughters were his pride and joy. He was a loving Dad and grandfather who was always there with love and support for all of his family. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Chuck will be remembered as a highly respected man of his word. If you could count Chuck as a friend, then you were blessed.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 12, 2022 at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service with Dr. Joey Faulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Longview Cemetery in Carroll County. Family and friends will gather from 12:00 noon until service time Saturday at McKibben and Guinn.

Survivors include two daughters, Pam McDaniel McKay(John) and Kerri McDaniel Harrison(Darren), both of Grenada; sister, Alice McDaniel of Ridgeland; five grandchildren, Brandon Sivley(Leslie), Brooks Sivley, Matt McKay, Mallory Harrison and Amber Harrison Mabus; one great-grandchild, Isla Mabus; two nephews, Chris McDaniel and Tony McDaniel; his long-time companion, Fran Andrews and the mother of his children, Patricia Hurst McDaniel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry McDaniel.

Pallbearers will be Matt McKay, Brandon Sivley, Brooks Sivley, Darren Harrison, John McKay and Chris McDaniel.

Memorials may be directed to Providence Baptist Church or Carrollton Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).

Attachments area