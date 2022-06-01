Bruce Allen Caldwell, 75, of Winona passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 3 at Moore Memorial United Methodist Church in Winona. Rev. Chad Bowen will officiate the service. The family will receive guest from 10:30 a.m. until service time in the church sanctuary.

He was born on December 8, 1946 to C.B. and Edna Baskin Caldwell. He was a retired employee of Ingalls Shipyard and a former Mason.

Mr. Caldwell is survived by his wife, Carmen White Caldwell of Winona; daughter, Blair Caldwell of Winona; sons, Jody Caldwell (Ginger) of Brandon and Tone Caldwell of Oxford; and four grandsons; Anton, Grayson, Charlie, and Holland.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.