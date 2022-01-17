Allen Wayne Leach Sr., 58, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Merit Health Madison in Canton. He was born in Kilmichael on October 4, 1963 to Ronald "R.L." and Edith McCorkle Leach. He worked in sawmilling as a sawyer.

Mr. Leach is survived by two daughters, Ashley Leach of Poplar Creek and Alicia Leach of Poplar Creek; four sons, Chris Leach of Winona, Allen Wayne Leach Jr. of Carmack, Austin Leach of Poplar Creek, and Adrian Leach of Poplar Creek; two brothers, Ronnie Leach of French Camp and Rev. Jimmy Leach of Stewart; eleven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded death by his sister, Mandy Dees.

A visitation will be held Thursday, January 20 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.