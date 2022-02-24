Winona High School and J.Z. George were busy from the softball fields to the tennis courts and archery ranges this past week.

Here’s a roundup of how their respective teams fared in those sports:

Winona High tennis

The Winona High School tennis team lost 5-2 to Eupora on Feb. 15 in Winona.

The two wins for Winona came in boys and girls singles. Kirven McCrory defeated Jaxon Galloway 6-0, 6-0, and Murry Alderman beat Kaitlyn Edwards 7-5, 6-1 in girls singles.

Eupora took the remaining five matches. In No. 1 boys doubles, Kristian Williams and Jamarius Sanders fell to Eupora’s John Thomas Frank and Woods Mitchell 6-0, 6-0, while Javien Jackson and Gunner Wilks lost to Jacob Crimm and Warner Hawkins 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 boys doubles.

In No. 1 girls doubles, Radleigh Woods and Janey Beth McRae lost to Eupora’s Lillian Winter and Ava McCain 6-0, 6-1. In No. 2 girls doubles, Rhianna Drake and Lana Branch lost to Kate Vewell and Loralee Jerrigan 6-3, 6-1. In the mixed doubles match, Molly Tompkins and Jordan Leech lost to Presley Cummins and Cliff Jernigan 6-0, 6-3.

Winona was scheduled to play at Bruce Tuesday and go to French Camp Thursday, weather permitting.

J.Z. George softball

The Lady Jaguars fast-pitch softball team played at Riverside on Feb. 15, falling 19-2, to kick off its 2022 season.

Rylan Hancock took the loss in the circle as she went two innings, allowing 12 runs on two hits, walking seven and hitting six batters. Saralyn Roberts went the next two innings, giving up seven runs on four hits, walking six, hitting four and fanning five.

Roberts had a single and triple at the plate, and Rebecca Cornish had a single and double. Tanya Robinson and Jessica Cornish had a single each.

The Lady Jags played at Columbus last Friday as they lost 17-1 to the Lady Falcons. Jessica Cornish and Roberts had a single each.

Hancock (0-2) took the loss in the circle. Roberts pitched in relief.

Winona High softball

The Lady Tigers rebounded from a season-opening loss to Calhoun City with a 17-1 victory over J.Z. George Saturday in Winona.

Winona (1-1) collected six hits and took advantage of eight walks to beat the Lady Jags (0-3). The Lady Tigers scored 11 runs in the first frame and six in the second.

Emma Marshall had a double, drove in four runs and scored three times. Jasmine McMath had a single, two RBIs and scored a run, and Dorothy Martin and Olivia Swindle had a single, RBI and scored twice each.

Emily Cassiday and Chasity Washington had a single each. Cassiday scored twice, and Washington had two RBIs.

Swindle got the win as she gave up just the one run on four hits, walking five and striking out three.