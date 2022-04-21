The Carroll Academy baseball team didn’t finish the regular season like they wanted but are still headed for the playoffs.

The Rebels were swept in a three-game series by rival Winona Christian last week, falling 18-8, 24-9 and 12-7.

Carroll, now 10-10 on the season, finished third in the district and will play Kirk Academy in a three-game series on Tuesday, weather permitting, and at Carroll at 5 p.m. Thursday at Kirk at 5 p.m. with a doubleheader.

Winona Christian 18, Carroll 8

The Stars used a huge third inning and took a six-inning, run-rule victory over the Rebels in the first game of a Tuesday doubleheader.

After a scoreless first inning, each team scored two runs in the second inning. Winona then exploded for 13 runs in the third inning. Carroll answered with three in the fourth and fifth, but Winona finished with one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Winona had 13 hits and drew 14 walks in the contest while Carroll had eight hits in the contest, led by Hayes White, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Reid Blaylock singled and scored two runs while Drew Thomas singled, walked twice and scored twice. Tyler Brooks walked twice and drove in two runs. Lofton Holly also doubled while Ethan Mims had two RBIs.

Ryan Logan started on the mound for Carroll and pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four. Holly then pitched 2/3 innings and gave up 10 runs on three hits and six walks. Blaylock pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while Austin Mims finished with 3 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits.

Winona 24, Carroll 9

The Stars rallied as they scored the last 23 runs to win in six innings.

Carroll scored one in the first and seven in the second. Each team scored one in the third as Carroll led 9-1. But Winona answered with four in the fourth, eight in the fifth and 11 in the sixth inning to take the win.

Carroll had just five hits in the contest but drew nine walks. Ryan Logan was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Maddox Carpenter singled, walked twice and drove in two runs. Tyler Brooks walked twice, stole two bases and scored twice while Tanner Costilow scored two runs.

Ethan Mims started on the mound and pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three. Logan pitched the next 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four. Thomas picked the last 1 1/3 innings and gave up 14 runs, only three earned on eight hits and five walks.

Winona 12, Carroll 7

The Stars completed the three-game sweep of the Rebels on Friday.

Carroll scored two in the top of the first while Winona answered with three in the first and one in the second. Each team scored one in the fourth while Carroll added two in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 5-5. Winona then scored five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take the win.

The Rebels had nine hits in the contest with four extra base hits. Maddox Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Ryan Logan was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored. Tyler Brooks was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored while Tanner Costilow was 2-for-4 as well. Reid Blaylock also had two RBIs for the Rebels.

Lofton Holly started on the mound and pitched two innings, giving up four runs, only one earned, on four hits and two walks. Blaylock pitched the next 2 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on side hits and two walks. Reed Thomas pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits.