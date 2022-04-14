Winona High School hosted the Region 3-3A meet last Thursday and both the girls and boys ran away with first-place honors.

The Lady Tigers had 154 team points, easily outdistancing second-place Humphreys County, which had 96 points. Elzy was third with 55, and Ruleville fourth with 12 points.

On the boys side, Winona had 192 points, Ruleville 49, Rosa Fort 37, Humphreys County 32 and Elzy 23.

Here’s how the top four in each event fared for Winona’s girls:

High jump — Ariella Jones, first, 4-02, Ta’nhya Knight, second, 4-00, Kimorah Williams, third, 3-08; triple jump — Mikhalah Coker, first, 28-09, Tamari Ford, second, 28-02.50, Mikhiyah Crawford, third, 27-06; 300 hurdles — Brycelyn Townsend, first, 59.31, Cenya Forrest, second, 1:01, Samiyah Jones, third, 1:05.59; 1600 run — Anna Beth Walton, first, 7:55; 100 hurdles — Townsend, first, 18.36, Forrest, third, 18.90; 4-by-100 relay — first, 53.95; 4-by-200 relay — first, 1:54.35; 4-by-400 relay — second, 5:31; 800 run — Walton, first, 3:44; 400 run — Coker, 23rd, 1:12.50; long jump — Forrest, third, 13-06.25, Crawford, fourth, 12-08.25;

Pole vault — Walton, first, 7-00, Eden Leach, second, 7-00, Bella Durham, third, 7-00; discus — Emmy Lou McRae, first, 71-05, Shaniya Davis, third, 63-06; shot put — Davis, third, 25-08, Jada Leverette, fourth, 24-10.

Here’s how the top four fared in each event for the Winona boys:

Shot put — Izavion Guess, first, 42-01, Tyler Abel, second, 40-06, Cuvari Davis, fourth, 32-03; 400 run — Ahmaud Seawood, first, 58.07, Kylan Stinson, third, 59.87; 800 run — Noah Durham, first, 2:24, Nathan Henson, third, 2:47; 1600 run — Durham, first, 5:31, Thomas Rosamond, second, 5:51, Aidan Windham, third, 5:58; 3200 run — Windham, first, 13:32, Rosamond, second, 13:33; 110 hurdles — Troylando Eden, first, 16.85, Ja’Tavious Flowers, second, 18.81; 300 hurdles — Eden, first, 52.6, Flowers, second, 53.42, Quan Small, third, 54.97;

High jump — Tyler Lockhart, first, 5-10, Jayden Washington, second, 5-06, Demarion Lee, third, 5-00; long jump — Eden, second, 19-04, Washington, third, 18-00.50, Ishmael Forrest, fourth, 18-00.50; triple jump — Khristian Williams, third, 36-09.50, Eric Boone, fourth, 35-08; pole vault — Durham, first, 12-00; discus — Guess, first, 120-03, Lakamerun Flowers, second, 114-02, Abel, third, 103-04; 4-by-100 relay — third, 46.99; 4-by-200 relay — second, 1:38.45; 4-by-400 relay — first, 4:10; 4-by-800 relay — second, 11:38.

Winona is hosting the Region 3-1A, Region 2-3A and Region 2-4A meets Friday.

Winona High Archery

The Winona High School archery team placed third overall in the AIMS Class 3A division with 2,896 team points last Wednesday at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center in Jackson.

West Marion was first with 3,222 points, and Franklin County was second with 3,099 points. Seminary tied Winona with 2,896 points.

Jacob Bullard was the top scorer for the Tigers with 265 points. Kirven McCrory was second with a 260, and Bailey Holly came in third with a 257. Luke Huffman was fourth with a 254, and Caleb Bullard and Wheeler Chandler both shot 253 to tie for fifth.

Cole Cochran came in seventh with a 243, and Brycelyn Townsend was eighth with a 231. Lilly Dykes shot 229 to finish ninth, and Mackenzie Vance shot 226 to place 10th. Emma Marshall finished 11th with a 217, and Alicia Jackson was 12th with a 208.

Others who shot for Winona were Ethan Drake (204), Samantha Fairley (158) and Autumn Powell (126).

The Winona Elementary team also shot last Wednesday and finished with a team score of 1,881 points.

The top 12 for the elementary team with their scores were Wyatt Goss (246), Khamiya Russell (194), Dylan Johnson (193), Saxon Durham (167), Autumn Ramage (166), Alejandro White (165), Jacob Wilson (167), Harlie Milton (135), John Sykes (131), Atavis Campbell (117), Ryleigh Norquist (108) and Cody Goss (105).