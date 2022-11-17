Winona High School and Amory High School will meet on the football field for only the seventh time in the history of the two programs when they square off Friday in the third round of the North 3A playoffs.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Amory.

Winona (10-1) earned its spot in the third round with a 48-14 triumph over Water Valley last week. Amory (11-1) knocked off North Panola 30-14 last week to advance.

“We beat them in the third round two years ago, but they are a much better football team than they were in 2020,” said WHS ninth-year head coach Joey Tompkins. “They rely a lot on their quarterback and running back, which makes us very similar. They don’t make a bunch of mistakes to beat themselves.

“We are two very similar teams. We both play good defense and tackle well, and our quarterbacks make us go on offense. It’s going to be a very big challenge for our kids but one I feel we will be ready for.”

In their 2020 meeting, the Tigers were victorious 45-35 in the third round of the North 3A playoffs. Before that, they played each other in the regular season in 2007 and 2008, both Winona wins — 32-31 and 26-15, respectively.

Amory won the first three meetings in 1997, 1998 and 2005. The Panthers came out on top 61-14, 36-0 and 14-7, respectively. The 2005 game was a first-round playoff contest.

The Tigers have won six straight games since dropping a 49-14 decision to Zachary High of Louisiana on Sept. 30. They swept through Region 3 with a 4-0 mark to earn the No. 1 seed. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 430-205.

The Panthers opened the season with a 35-28 loss to Class 4A powerhouse Itawamba AHS. However, Amory has reeled off 11 straight victories, which includes wins over playoff teams Caledonia, Houston, Aberdeen and Noxubee County. Amory has outscored its foes 473-125.

“They have a senior tailback who has rushed for over 5,000 yards in his career, and his last name is French,” said Tompkins of Charleston French, the nephew of former Amory standout Rufus French, who later played at Ole Miss as a tight end. “Other than Zachary, Amory is the best team we will face up to this point. If there was a Vegas line, we would definitely be going into this game as the underdog.

“It’s just another reason our kids are excited and focused for this game. Our kids are grounded. We have been successful the past several years, so they know the feeling of getting to this point. There is some pressure on us, but that comes from the community. It tends to spoil fans when your program is this successful each year. As coaches, we put no extra pressure on the kids. We knew how hard it is to get to this point.”

The winner of the Winona-Amory game takes on the victor of the Kossuth-Noxubee County game on Nov. 25 in the North 3A championship game. The state 3A title game is Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. in Hattiesburg at Southern Mississippi.

The Tigers took care of business last week against Water Valley as they outgained the Blue Devils 480-194 in total yardage. Winona had 285 yards passing and 195 rushing. Water Valley was held to 92 yards rushing and 102 passing.

The Blue Devils led 7-0 as they scored on their first possession on a 10-yard pass, but Winona raced back as junior quarterback Chase Richardson scored on a 62-yard run and threw a 55-yard TD pass to Troylando Eden. Aubrey Bailey booted both PATs for a 14-7 lead after one.

In the second period, Richardson scored from 16 yards out, and Zaishun Nash bulled his way in from four yards out. Bailey made both extra points for a 28-7 lead at the break.

The Tigers pulled away for good in the third quarter as Nash had scoring runs of four and three yards, and Richardson hit Tristin Purnell for a 69-yard scoring strike. Bailey made 2-of-3 extra points for a 48-7 lead.

With the 35-point cushion, the clock was able to run, and Tompkins inserted junior varsity players to close out the game.

Richardson was 8-of-13 for 195 yards with two interceptions and two touchdowns. He also had 171 yards on 14 carries.

Nash finished with 60 yards on 12 carries, and Tomarrion Brown had 30 yards on six carries.

Purnell had 92 yards receiving on three catches. Eden had two grabs for 67 yards, and JJ Burt had two receptions for 22 yards.

Tyler Lockhart led the defense with six solos, seven assists and three stops for loss. Javien Jackson had one solo, eight assists and two tackles for loss, and Bobo Hays and Jordan leach had two solos and two assists each. Eric Boone, A’jerrian Garrett, Nate Henson and Brown had one solo and four assists apiece.