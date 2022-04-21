Winona High School hosted the North 3A track meet last Saturday, and both the Tigers and Lady Tigers finished second overall in their respective divisions.

The top four in each event qualified for this weekend’s State 3A meet to be held Saturday at Pearl High School.

The Tigers tallied 84 team points to finish second to Kossuth, which had 94 points. Amory was right behind Winona with 80 points, and Holly Springs came in fourth with 75 points. Water Valley placed fifth with 68 points.

Alcorn Central won the girls division with 143 points. Winona had 88 1/2 points for second, and Kossuth was third with 72 points. Byhalia was fourth with 72 points, and Independence fifth with 60 points.

Here are the results for the Winona boys:

Pole vault — Noah Durham, first, 12-03; triple jump — Khristian Williams, fifth, 38-09, Eric Boone, sixth, 38-05.50; long jump — Troylando Eden, fourth, 19-02; high jump — Demarion Lee, third, 5-08, Jayden Washington, fourth, 5-08; 4-by-200 relay — Lee, Ahmaud Seawood, Washington, Williams, sixth, 1:37.43; 4-by-400 relay — Tyler Lockhart, Jeremy Saffold, Seawood, Kylan Stinson, second, 3:42; 4-by-800 relay — B.J. Kernaghan, Nathan Henson, Ben Rosamond, Riley Windham, seventh, 11:13; 800 run — Durham, seventh, 2:30; 1600 run — Durham, fifth, 5:31, Thomas Rosamond, seventh, 5:56, Aiden Windham, eighth, 5:58; 3200 run — T. Rosamond, fifth, 12:18, Windham, sixth, 13:37; 110 hurdles — Eden, first, 16.52, Ja’Tavious Flowers, seventh, 18.94; 300 hurdles — Eden, first, 42.38.

Here are the results for the Winona girls:

800 run — Anna Beth Walton, fourth, 3:33; 1600 run — Walton, fifth, 7:48; 100 hurdles — Brycelyn Townsend, second, 16.55; 300 hurdles — Townsend, second, 53.10, Cenya Forrest, sixth, 1:00.65, Samiyah Jones, seventh, 1:01.03; 4-by-100 relay — Mikhiyah Crawford, Jasmine McMath, Ariella Jones, Townsend, second, 53.26; 4-by-200 relay — McMath, A. Jones, Crawford, Ta’nhya Knight, third, 1:52.06; high jump — A. Jones, fifth, 4-08, Knight, seventh, 4-00; long jump — Crawford, eighth, 12-05; triple jump — Tamari Ford, third, 30-02, Mikhalah Coker, fourth, 30-00, Crawford, eighth, 27-02; pole vault — Walton, second, 7-06, Bella Durham, fourth, 7-06; Eden Leech, sixth, 7-00; discus — Emmy Lou McRae, fifth, 75-05, Shaniya Davis, sixth, 70-06; shot put — Davis, seventh, 25-06, Jada Leverette, eighth, 24-09.