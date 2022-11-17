The Winona Christian basketball teams came within four seconds of making it a clean sweep of the week.

The Lady Stars opened the week with a 61-24 win over Tri-County Academy and then took a tight 32-25 win over Marshall on Tuesday. They ended the week with a 30-28 loss to Kirk Academy at the buzzer.

The Winona Christian boys won both games as they beat Marshall 64-40 and Kirk 62-27.

Winona Christian will play at Lee Academy on Tuesday and then host Benton on Thursday and Manchester on Friday.

Winona Christian girls 61, Tri-County 24

The Lady Stars had little trouble with the Lady Rebels and took a 37-point win on Monday.

Winona Christian started fast and jumped out to a 21-3 lead at the end of the first and 35-12 at the half. Winona then outscored Tri-County 20-5 in the third to lead 55-17 going to the fourth.

Bella Roberts led Winona Christian with 32 points, six rebounds and five steals while Sara Beth Rawles had 10 points and nine rebounds. Olivia Brooks chipped in five points and five assists.

Winona Christian girls 32, Marshall 25

The Lady Stars pulled ahead in the second period and held on to take a tough seven-point win over the Lady Patriots on Tuesday.

Each team scored seven points in the first period before Winona outscored Marshall 9-3 in the second and led 16-10 at the half. Marshall took the third period 7-6 while Winona took the fourth period 10-8 for the final margin.

Sara Beth Rawles led Winona Christian with 11 points and seven rebounds while Olivia Brooks had 10 points and three rebounds. Bella Roberts had eight points and five rebounds.

Winona Christian boys 64, Marshall Academy 40

The Stars overcame an early deficit and blew out the Patriots in the second half to take a 24-point win on Tuesday.

Marshall led 13-7 at the end of the first and 23-18 at the half. But Winona Christian then outscored Marshall 27-13 in the third period to take a 45-36 lead into the fourth. Winona continued to extend its lead in the fourth, hammering Marshall 19-4 to take the win.

Jake Ware led Winona Christian with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Reese Cooper had 16 points and nine rebounds while Collin Parkinson had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals. Reese Cooper added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kirk girls 30, Winona Christian 28

The lady Stars suffered their first loss of the season with a two-point decision to the Lady Raiders on Thursday.

The game was tight in the first half as Kirk led 9-7 at the end of the first and 16-13 at the half. Winona then outscored Kirk 7-3 in the third to take a 20-19 lead into the fourth. In the fourth, Winona hit two free throws with seven seconds left in the game to tie the game at 28. The Lady Stars then forced a turnover at half court with four seconds left but then turned it back over to Kirk, who hit a layup at the buzzer to take the win.

Sara Beth Rawles led Winona Christian with 10 points and four rebounds while Autum Lishman had nine points and six rebounds. Olivia Brooks had six points while Bella Roberts was held to three points with nine rebounds and three steals.

Winona Christian boys 62, Kirk 27

The Stars outscored the Raiders in every period and cruised to a 35-point win.Winona Christian jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first and led 33-8 at the half. Winona continued to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring Kirk 16-12 in the third and 13-7 in the fourth.

Jake Ware had another big night with 22 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists. Landon Bland had 13 points and seven rebounds while Jack Sorgen had nine points, four assists and three steals.

