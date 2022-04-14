It was a rough week for the Carroll Academy baseball team as they dropped a pair of district games to Indianola Academy.

The Rebels led late in both games but fell 5-3 in game one of the series and then 6-3 in game two.

The two teams weren’t able to play game three of the series.

Carroll was scheduled to play a doubleheader at Central Holmes on Monday and will host the Trojans on Tuesday to finish out the week.

Indianola 6, Carroll 3

The Colonels scored late and took a three-run win over thee Rebels on Tuesday.

After three scoreless innings, Indianola scored two in the fourth while Carroll answered with one in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie the game. Indianola then scored four runs in the sixth. Carroll added one in the bottom of the seventh but fell short.

Indianola outhit Carroll 12-8 in the contest while the Rebels had four errors and issued five walks. Tyler Brooks was 3-for-4 and scored a run while Maddox Carpenter was 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Reed Thomas also walked twice.

Drew Thomas started on the mound and pitched six innings, giving up five runs, only two earned, on 11 hits and four walks while striking out two. Reid Blaylock pitched the last inning and gave up one hit and one walk.

Indianola 5, Carroll 3

The Colonels used a seventh-inning rally to take a two-run win over the Rebels in the opening game of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

Carroll scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth and led 3-1 after six. But Indianola scored four runs in the seventh to take the win.

Carroll outhit Indianola 6-4 in the contest but issued nine walks. Ethan Mims tripled for Carroll and scored a run. Lofton Holly and Tanner Costilow each signed and had an RBI.

Ryan Logan started on the mound and pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up four hits and three walks while striking out 11. Ethan Mims came in relief and gave up four runs on three walks while Lofton Holly got the last two outs but walked three.