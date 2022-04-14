Winona High School erupted for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to knock off Riverside High School 15-14 last Friday in girls fast-pitch softball action in Winona.

The Lady Tigers (9-10 overall) trailed 14-10 going into the seventh. Winona tacked on one run each in the first and fourth innings, three in the third and five in the fifth. Riverside scored two in the first, six in the second, one each in the third and fifth, and four in the fourth.

Emma Marshall had two singles, three doubles, scored one run and drove in two. Dorthy Martin had two singles, a double, scored two runs and had three RBIs, and Olivia Swindle had three singles and scored five times.

Mary Beth Brannon had a single and triple, scored three runs and drove in two, and Chloe Nix had two singles. Hailey Burton had an RBI single.

Swindle got the win in the circle, going all seven innings, allowing 14 runs on 11 hits, walking four and fanning 10.

The Lady Tigers dropped a 16-1 decision to Region 3-3A foe Yazoo County last Thursday in Winona to finish 6-2 in district play. Yazoo scored five in the first, four in the third and seven in the fourth. Winona scored one run in the first. Yazoo outhit the Lady Tigers 16-1 and took advantage of seven errors.

Brannon had a single WHS. Swindle took the loss in the circle.

The Lady Tigers picked up a 12-2 Region 3 win at Thomas E. Edwards (Ruleville) last Monday as Madison Henderson got the win in the circle. She went three innings, allowing two runs on one hit, walking four and striking out seven.

Brannon had a single, double, scored two runs and drove in one run. Martin had a double, two RBIs and scored once, and Makinley Russell and Swindle had a single and scored two runs apiece. Katie Cooper had a single, and Nix had an RBI and scored a run.

Winona, which played at Vardaman Tuesday, goes to French Camp Thursday.